Two Steuben County men arrested for selling cannabis

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Steuben County men have been arrested for allegedly possessing and selling cannabis in Bath.

Michael Brown, 34, of Hammondsport was arrested on December 30 after an investigation into alleged marijuana sales in the Village of Bath. Bath Police and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said that Brown allegedly sold the marijuana to someone under 21 at a “commercial establishment” on West Morris Street.

Brent Gallegos, 34, of Bath was also arrested for allegedly having more than three ounces of cannabis at a business on West Morris Street.

Brown was charged with third-degree Criminal Sale of Cannabis, and Gallegos was charged with Unlawful Possession of Cannabis. Both were released on appearance tickets to return to the Village of Bath Court.

New York State Police assisted in the arrest.