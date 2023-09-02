If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org

(WETM) — September is Suicide Prevention Month, and two walks aimed at raising awareness of this issue will be held in the Twin Tiers on Sept. 9.

Sayre residents who want to raise awareness and help prevent suicide can participate in the Valley Walk Against Suicide on Saturday in Riverfront Park. Registration for the walk will start at 10 a.m., and the walk will begin at 11 a.m. This is the eighth year that Valley Suicide Prevention And Awareness is holding the walk. Donations can be made at the walk.

Bath residents can participate in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Out of the Darkness Steuben County Walk in Mossy Bank Park. Registration for this walk will start at 10 a.m., and the walk will begin at 11:30 a.m. Those who plan to attend this walk can register in advance, and raising at least $150 towards the cause will receive a t-shirt. Registration for the Out of the Darkness Walk is free.

Nearly 50,000 people died by suicide in the United States last year. To learn the signs that someone may be at risk of suicide, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness’s website. If you or someone you know is struggling or experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text 988 to receive support from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also chat with someone from the lifeline online.