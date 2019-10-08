Two suspects sought after Boar’s Nest burglary

Breaking News
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is searching for two suspects after a burglary at The Boar’s Nest on Erie Street.

On 10/08/2019, at about 2:05 a.m., police responded to The Boar’s Nest for a burglary in progress after two suspects entered the bar and stole numerous bottles of liquor and a large amount of cash.

Both subjects may be associated with a Dodge Journey from the Newfield area. A nearby residence captured the two suspects on their home surveillance system fleeing the bar, one of the suspects carrying a box.

Police say some of the stolen property has been recovered.

If anyone recognizes the suspects in the video, or has information on who committed the burglary, please contact the Elmira Police Department.

