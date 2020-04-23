Two Updates to Elmira City School District Food Assistance

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- As the Elmira City School District continues to serve meals and offer mobile feeding sites outside of the city, they have updated two distribution details in order to better serve families.

Beginning Friday April 24, 2020, the Wellsburg mobile food assistance site will follow the schedule below:

Carriage Estates, at the Office – 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m., daily

Bel-Aire Trailer Park, at the Mailboxes – 9:45 to 10:15 a.m., daily

Wellsburg Fire Station at 10:15 to 11:00 a.m., daily

The East Hill and Golden Glow mobile feeding sites will operate as usual, daily from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

The daily food distribution at all school buildings will also continue from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Beginning Monday, April 27, 2020, The Elmira City School District will offer an additional drive-up location at the front entrance of Elmira High School during the regular time of distribution, 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

This new drive-up location is in addition to the three mobile feeding sites and school building sites.