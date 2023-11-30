ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A two-vehicle accident blocked off an intersection in Elmira on Thursday afternoon.

The crash involving a white vehicle and a dark SUV took place at the Second Street and College Avenue intersection in Elmira on Thursday, Nov. 30, shortly after 3 p.m.

According to an 18 News reporter, one adult and at least three children were seen being taken to the hospital by Erway Ambulance with what seemed to be minor injuries. The person in the other vehicle did not request medical attention.

18 News is unsure which vehicle hit the other, but the white vehicle involved sustained front-end damage while the SUV was hit on the side with airbags deployed. Elmira Police and Elmira Fire Department were there blocking off the road while Gary’s Towing came to remove the vehicles from the scene.

Information on the incident is limited at this time but will be updated if more becomes available.