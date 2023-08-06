AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two vehicles were involved in a crash on state Route 415 in Avoca on Sunday afternoon.

18 News first learned about the crash when an 18 News reporter was driving through the area around 3 p.m. on Aug. 6. The vehicles crashed at the intersection of state Route 415 and Michigan Hollow Road. The individuals involved in the crash were injured, but the severity of those injuries is unknown at this time. One person was taken away from the scene by a helicopter.

Both vehicles were damaged in the crash. The blue SUV involved sustained significant damage to its front end. It was not apparent where the red convertible took the most damage, however, at least two of its doors appear to be missing. The force of the crash sent the red convertible off of the road and into the grass.

The New York State Police Department, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Avoca Ambulance, Cohocton Ambulance, American Medical Response, and the Kanona Fire Department responded to the scene.

Photos from the crash can be found below.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.