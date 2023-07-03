ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two SUVs were involved in a crash at the corner of Collins Street and Baty Street on Elmira’s Southside on Monday afternoon.

One person was taken away from the scene by Erway ambulance. Based on the damage both vehicles sustained, it appears that a Ford Flex struck the left side of a Ford Escape. The Flex sustained significant damage to its front, and the Escape sustained most of its damage on its left side.

The impact of the crash sent the Escape into a resident’s yard and caused property damage. The crash also caused a fire hydrant to be knocked over. Witnesses told an 18 News reporter on the scene that they could hear tires screech as the crash took place.

The Elmira Fire Department, the Elmira Police Department, and Erway Ambulance responded to the scene. Images taken from the scene of the crash can be found below.