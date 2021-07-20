Two women indicted after two dead dogs found in an Elmira home

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two women have been indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury after two deceased dogs were found inside an Elmira home on Grove Street.

According to court documents, Caitlyn Hunter and Brittany Miller were both indicted on two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals; two counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; two counts of failure to provide proper food and drink to an impounded animal; and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

The indictment states that between Nov. 1, 2020, and June 8, 2021, the women killed a male and female dog by keeping them “in a cage and failing to provide adequate veterinary and hygienic care, and food or water, and thereby allowed the dog to die and decompose inside the cage.”

An endangering the welfare of a child charge was also included because a child was living in an “unsanitary home which as subsequently condemned.”

Neighbors of the two women told 18 News in June that there was a third dog that was still alive and removed from the home. They said the two women who lived in the home for an extended period of time did not take care of their property. Garbage was piled up outside and a foul stench came from inside the home.

