Tyoga Container planning expansion into former Ingersoll-Rand building in Painted Post, public meeting scheduled

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A public meeting has been scheduled to discuss the proposed expansion of Tyoga Container into the former Ingersoll-Rand building in Painted Post.

The project received a $5.2 million ESD grant from the Regional Economic Development Council in 2019

Tyoga Container will relocate its pallet and dunnage divisions from its current location in Tioga, PA to a former foundry site in Painted Post, NY to allow the company to increase operating capacity through warehouse storage, improved production flow and additional manufacturing lines outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment.

The public meeting will be held over Zoom on June 3 at 5:30 p.m. with an option to call in over the phone if you are unable to use Zoom.

Tyoga Container supplies packaging and shipping products such as cardboard, crates, pallets, and other related products.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.