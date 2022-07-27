TYRONE, N.Y. (WETM) – A Tyrone woman has been arrested for allegedly receiving thousands of dollars in public benefits that she wasn’t eligible for, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Tasha Morehouse West, 29, was arrested on July 13 by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the alleged theft. She allegedly received more than $3,000 in Public Assistance Benefits that she wasn’t entitled to, the arrest report said.

Morehouse West was charged with 3rd-degree Grand Larceny (a class-D felony). She was issued a ticket to appear in the Montour Falls Village Court at a later date, the Sheriff’s Office said.