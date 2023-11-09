PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A local veteran was presented with a donated and refurbished vehicle at Greater Southern Tier BOCES in Painted Post on Thursday morning.

The presentation took place on Thursday, Nov. 9, on the GST BOCES Coopers Campus, where the car was donated to the Army National Guard Veteran in a collaboration between GST BOCES, GEICO and the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program. WNY Heroes selected the recipient of the vehicle.

The car was donated to GST BOCES by GEICO, where the Collison Repair and Refinishing and Automotive Technology classes at the Coopers campus worked together to repair the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. Several local businesses helped contribute to the project including NABC, WNY Heroes, Simmons Rockwell, Empire Auto Parts, Liquidz Autobody Supply, Dunning Auto Parts, Firestone, Dent Ninja and BFTP.

This vehicle will provide the recipient with the opportunity to get to appointments at the VA, transportation to service dog training and independence for employment opportunities.