LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police responded to Litchfield Township on Oct. 13 for the report of a man with gun and machete.

Police say Steven Fenster, 38, of Ulster raised the machete towards a homeowner before he was taken into custody by State Police Monday morning.

Fenster was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance, according to police, and was placed into the Bradford County Jail on $50,000 bail.