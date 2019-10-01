Ulster man injured in motorcycle accident

Breaking News
SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – An Ulster man was transported to Guthrie Towanda after suffering a suspected serious injury.

Pennsylvania State Police tell 18 News that a 47-year-old man was riding a 2019 Scout Indian Motorcycle on Sheshequin Road when he struck a deer near the intersection of Cross Road.

The motorcycle tipped and slid approximately 50 yards, according to police.

The rider’s condition is unknown, but State Police say the injury was suspected to be serious.

Tri-Township Ambulance and the Ulster Fire Department assisted State Police.

