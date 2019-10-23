Ulster man pleads guilty to indecent assault

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Dylan Strohl, 22, of Ulster, Pa., entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Indecent Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor.

Strohl will be sentenced on December 23, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department.

Trooper Terence Foley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Strohl following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on April 23, 2018, and Trooper Robert Edgerton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Strohl following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on June 29, 2019.