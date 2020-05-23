Unemployment rates reach new heights

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – The State Department of Labor says unemployment has nearly tripled to more than 15%.  

That’s the highest since record keeping began 40 years ago.  

Nationwide, it’s essentially the same at 14.7%. 

With reopening beginning now, some people will be coming back to work.  

Gene Barr, President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry says 40% of the losses have been in construction, 60% in travel, tourism, restaurant, and the hospitality industry.  

There are resources to help businesses that are reopening, including the state’s chamber’s bringing back PA Initiative, and Governor Tom Wolf’s “A Path Forward” work group.       

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now