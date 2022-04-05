(WETM) — Registration is now open for United Way of the Southern Tier’s 2022 Tour de Keuka bike ride fundraiser.

The event will take place Saturday, August 6, around Keuka Lake. Bicyclists can select a 45, 60, or 100-mile course. The 45 and 60-mile courses will start at 9:00 a.m. while the 100-mile ‘Century Ride’ will start at 7:00 a.m.

An early-bird registration rate of $30 is available until April 28.

If you can’t make it in person, United Way is offering a virtual ride that allows you to select your own distance and still participate.

Riders who meet the minimum fundraising goal of $150 will receive a T-shirt and a finisher award. Riders who raise $300 or more will get a special 2022 Tour de Keuka cycling jersey.

Proceeds from the event will go to programs supported by United Way of the Southern Tier to help children, senior citizens, families and individuals in Chemung and Steuben Counties.

Registration information can be found on the event’s website at www.tourdekeuka.org.

Volunteer opportunities and sponsorships are also available for the event. Call United Way of the Southern Tier at (607) 377-5834 or email tourdekeuka@uwst.org to learn more.