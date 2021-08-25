United Way, Corning Foundation commit $75K to help flood victims

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – United Way of the Southern Tier and the Corning Incorporated Foundation have made a $75,000 fund to help victims from last week’s flooding.

The Steuben County Flood Response Fund is for families and individuals affected by flooding in Tuscarora, Woodhull, Jasper, Troupsburg, Canisteo, Greenwood, and West Union.

To receive a grant, families and individuals must apply through a non-profit agency. Agencies that will participate in the Steuben County Flood Response Fund program include, but are not limited to:

American Red Cross

Arbor Housing & Development

Catholic Charities of Steuben & Livingston

Pro Action of Steuben and Yates, Inc.

“The Foundation has a long history of responding with assistance in communities where we operate,”

said Chris Sharkey, President of Community Engagement at Corning Incorporated. “This one has hit

so close to home for us and has impacted many of our employees and neighbors.”

Donations to support flood victims can be sent to United Way of the Southern Tier, P.O. Box 284, Elmira, NY 14902. Make checks payable to “UWST Steuben County FRF.”

All donations to United Way of the Southern Tier for the Steuben County Flood Response Fund will be fully invested in flood relief with no monies withheld for administrative costs.

More information is available by contacting Barbara Hubbell at 607-377-5833 or emailing bhubbell@uwst.org.