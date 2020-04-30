United Way of the Southern Tier approves $2.46M to local programs

(WETM-TV)- The United Way of the Southern Tier’s Board of Directors approved $2.46 million for 67 local nonprofit programs that support senior citizens, children, and struggling families in Chemung and Steuben counties.

“At this time, especially, we are proud to announce that local programswill have the funds they need to provide meals and transportation for seniors, learning and devlopment opportunities for children, and help to families who are facing economic hardships,” said United Way of the Southern Tier President & CEO Stephen Hughes.

“Our partner agencies are working on the frontlines of COVID-19 efforts, as well as providing important services year-round,and we are honored to support them in those efforts.”

The announcement comes on the heels of United Way of the Southern Tier’s board decisionin March to provide $120,000 for COVID-19 relief, with $20,000 given to eight local programsand $100,000 donated to the COVID-19 Unity Response Fund.

This additional $2.46 million to local programs is made possible by donations from local residents and employers to United Way of the Southern Tier through the 2019 Community Campaign.

“United Way of the Southern Tier’s network of local businesses, foundations, and individual donors is something our community is fortunate to have during normal times and certainly in the midst of the COVID 19 pandemic,” said United Way of the Southern Tier Board Chair and Elmira City School District Superintendent Hillary J. Austin.

Gifts are still being accepted for the Community Campaign, and residents are invited to donate to United Way’s on going COVID-19 recovery efforts at www.uwst.org/donate.

Gifts to United Way of the Southern Tier are allocated to programs that serve residents of Chemung and Steuben counties.