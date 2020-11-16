United Way of the Southern Tier collecting stocking stuffers for seniors

(WETM) – United Way of the Southern Tier is holding a stocking stuffers driver for local homebound seniors who participate in local meal programs.

The following items can be dropped off at one of the participating meal programs or ordered online and shipped by Friday, Dec. 4.

Pens & small notepads

Travel-size toiletries

Travel-size hand sanitizer

Travel-size lotions

Pocket-size tissue packs

Puzzle books

Sugar-free hot cocoa packets

Chapstick/lip balm

Eye-glass cleaner

Playing cards & card games

The drive is in partnership with Chemung County Meals on Wheels, Corning Meals on Wheels, and the Senior Nutrition Program of Pro Action of Steuben and Yates Inc.

Chemung County Meals on Wheels

409 William St.

Elmira, NY 14901

Hours: 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday;

7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday.

Corning Meals on Wheels

144 Cedar St.

Corning, NY 14830

Hours: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday

Pro Action of Steuben & Yates, Inc. Senior Nutrition Program

Lakeview Apartments Dining Room

105 Geneva St.

Bath, NY 14810

Hours: 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday