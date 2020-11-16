United Way of the Southern Tier collecting stocking stuffers for seniors

(WETM) – United Way of the Southern Tier is holding a stocking stuffers driver for local homebound seniors who participate in local meal programs.
The following items can be dropped off at one of the participating meal programs or ordered online and shipped by Friday, Dec. 4.
- Pens & small notepads
- Travel-size toiletries
- Travel-size hand sanitizer
- Travel-size lotions
- Pocket-size tissue packs
- Puzzle books
- Sugar-free hot cocoa packets
- Chapstick/lip balm
- Eye-glass cleaner
- Playing cards & card games
The drive is in partnership with Chemung County Meals on Wheels, Corning Meals on Wheels, and the Senior Nutrition Program of Pro Action of Steuben and Yates Inc.
Chemung County Meals on Wheels
409 William St.
Elmira, NY 14901
Hours: 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday;
7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday.
Corning Meals on Wheels
144 Cedar St.
Corning, NY 14830
Hours: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday
Pro Action of Steuben & Yates, Inc. Senior Nutrition Program
Lakeview Apartments Dining Room
105 Geneva St.
Bath, NY 14810
Hours: 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday
- COVID-related deaths from nursing homes and adult care facilities in the Southern Tier
- Forecast Discussion 11/16/20 AM: Lake effect snow showers overnight
- Horseheads Turkey Bowl canceled for 2020
- 18 Sports Male Fall MVP nominees announced
- Zoom extending meeting time limit on Thanksgiving to avoid cutting off your family’s call