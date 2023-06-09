ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The United Way of the Southern Tier held their Day of Action on June 9, bringing hundreds of volunteers together to help the community.

The event kicked off at the Elmira-Corning Wegman’s at 7:30am. More than 300 volunteers took part in more than 25 projects across the Southern Tier (Chemung & Steuben Counties). The events included: a painting project at YWCA Elmira, a cleaning and painting project at Dunn Field, a staining project at the Tanglewood Nature Center, a painting project at Chemung County Meals on Wheels, a building repair and cleanup at the Corning Children’s Center and weeding and clean-up at Eldridge Park in Elmira.

Zach Burczynski, the Brand & Creative Lead of Corning Credit Union, helped out at YWCA Elmira. “You know, it’s just nice to be able to get out and support the community. I don’t get a chance to get out too terribly often, so it’s great to be able to get out and work with my hands.”

Jen Adams, Human Resources Manager of Eaton Corporation, aided the efforts at Dunn Field. “This is something that our plant has done. Well, I’ve worked there for seventeen years and we’ve participated in the Day of Action for seventeen years”, Adams said. “We’ve done different events all over the Chemung County and even into Steuben County. The one thing that we did that I don’t think any of us have ever done is we were able to tarp the field, so that was kind of an exciting, exciting experience. And then just cleaning the stands and doing some yardwork.”

Rosemary Martorana lent her time and energy to the projects going on at Eldridge Park. “Our kids come and play here, we work and live in these communities and it’s important to give back and make sure that you know we’re, we’re giving the community as much as this type of establishment gives us.”