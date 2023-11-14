STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The United Way of the Southern Tier is sponsoring its Senior Stocking Stuffers Drive for seniors who live in Steuben County. They are working on behalf of Corning Meals on Wheels and Pro Action Meals on Wheels Senior Nutrition Program.

The items donated for the seniors will be for those who receive deliveries from Meals on Wheels. The United Way will be accepting the following items:

Pens and small notepads

Travel-size toiletries

Travel-size hand sanitizer

Travel-size hand lotion

Pocket-size tissue packs

Puzzle books

Sugar-free cocoa packets

Chapstick/lip balm

Eyeglass cleaner/cloths

Playing cards and card games

“It goes into gift bags and stockings for people who receive home delivered meals, and many of these people do not get out so you’re giving them something that’s making their holidays brighter. And it’s just a way to combat isolation with seniors and show them people care about them,” said Lois Wilson, spokesperson for the United Way of the Southern Tier.

This year, there are donation drop-off locations around Steuben County. All items must be donated by Friday, Dec. 8, and if you want to buy more items to donate, you can purchase them from the Amazon wish list by clicking here.

Donations can be dropped off at the locations below.

Bath: ServU Credit Union, 7215 St. Rt. 54 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (in the lobby) Subway, 322 W. Washington St. from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday or from 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. on Sunday Pro Action of Steuben and Yates, Inc. Meals on Wheels Senior Nutrition Program, Lakeview Apartments Dining Room, 105 Geneva St., from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday



Corning: Corning Family YMCA, 127 Center Way from 5:30 a.m. through 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, or from 8 a.m.to 1 p.m. on Sunday Corning Meals on Wheels, 144 Cedar St. from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday ServU Credit Union, 111 Pine St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (lobby). United Way of the Southern Tier, 88 E. Tioga Ave., Suite 102 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday



Hornell: Hornell Area Family YMCA, 18 Center St., from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, or from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday ServU Credit Union, 10 Taylor St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (in the lobby)



Painted Post: ServU Credit Union, 87 Victory Highway from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (in the lobby)



According to Wilson, they are hoping to help about 500 to 600 seniors this year through the stockings in the gift bag, and are looking for a lot of donations to come.

To prepare ahead for the winter, Patty Baroody, director of the Steuben County Office for the Aging, said, “I think it’s helpful to think ahead and know what things you may need if you are without power or if it’s a cold snap. You need to make sure you have blankets for warming. Certainly, battery operated flashlights are important. It’s helpful if you have a radio that is battery operated to get important news announcements if you are without electricity.”