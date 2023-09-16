CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The United Way of the Southern Tier has announced that its donations to local nonprofits for 2023 to 2024 will be 10% higher than the previous year.

According to the United Way of the Southern Tier, the organization will be giving away a total of $2,764,911 to 68 nonprofit programs in Chemung and Steuben Counties this year. Last year, the United Way was able to give away a total of $2,509,363.

This year’s funds came from donations from over 6,000 local individuals and businesses in 2022. The donations will go towards services for children, senior citizens, and struggling individuals and families.

“Giving to United Way is the most effective and efficient way to impact your community,” said United Way of the Southern Tier Board Chair David Walker. “Every gift, no matter the size, makes a difference for someone, from a child receiving a book to a senior getting a nutritious meal. We are deeply appreciative of every donation.”

The United Way of the Southern Tier was founded in 1993 when four local United Way chapters merged. The organization’s goal is to improve the quality of life for every person and family in Chemung and Steuben Counties.

Those who would like to donate to the United Way of the Southern Tier can do so either online or by mailing a check to United Way of the Southern Tier; P.O. Box 284; Elmira, N.Y. 14902.