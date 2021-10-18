United Way of the Southern Tier’s flood response fund receives $110K donation

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – United Way of the Southern Tier is receiving $110,000 for their Steuben County Flood Response Fund to assist hundreds of community members impacted by the summer’s historic flooding.

The donations come through a local business challenge grant, which included a $40,000 donation from Wegmans. Corning Enterprises President Chris Sharkey initially offered to match up to $25,000 in donations from member businesses of Three Rivers Development, where Sharkey serves as board chair. But the match amount changed quickly when several businesses responded with donations totaling more than $55,000.

“I’m overwhelmed by the generosity and responsiveness of our businesses to help neighbors,” said Sharkey.

United Way of the Southern Tier’s Flood Response Fund quickly disbursed its initial funds of nearly $120,000 provided by the Corning Incorporated Foundation, United Way, and private donations from individuals, community organizations and businesses. To date, 60 homeowners have received assistance through one of three United Way partner agencies to replace furnaces and water heaters or make other health and safety

repairs.

Stephen Hughes, president and CEO of the United Way of the Southern Tier, says the latest batch of funding will help 50 additional families as they work to recover from the damage. More than 350 homes were damaged during Tropical Storm Fred.

Other businesses that donated to the match include: Corning Credit Union; M&T Bank; Corning Building

Company; Rossettie, Rosettie, & Martino LLP; Welch Law Firm, and Harter Secrest & Emery.

Last week President Biden approved a Major Disaster Declaration with a Public Assistance designation for communities in the Southern Tier impacted by Fred. This allows for financial assistance from the federal government to local communities so they can properly recover from flood-related damages.

While the President’s declaration will assist in the repairs, FEMA denied individual assistance to Steuben County families, something Governor Hochul has appealed.