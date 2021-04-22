United Way partners with local nonprofits for diaper/baby needs drive

(WETM) – United Way of the Southern Tier is partnering with the Samaritan Center and Twin Tiers Baby Bank for a diaper and baby-needs drive ahead of Mothers Day.

Residents, businesses, and organizations can help the Samaritan Center in Elmira and the Twin Tiers Baby Bank in Painted Post by donating the following items:

• Diapers (Sizes 3-7; major brands preferred)

• Pull-Ups (Sizes 2T and 3T)

• Baby Wipes

• New Sippy Cups

• Formula (specifically Enfamil Gentlease)

People can purchase items through Right Gift and have them shipped directly to the Samaritan Center.

Online purchases for the Twin Tiers Baby Bank can be made elsewhere and shipped to:

c/o United Way of the Southern Tier

300 Nasser Civic Center Plaza, Suite 220

Corning, NY 14830

You can also purchase items locally and drop off by May 7 to:

Samaritan Center

380 S. Main St.

Elmira, NY 14904

Drop Off: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. M-F, back entrance

Twin Tiers Baby Bank

130 W. Water St.

Painted Post, NY 14870

Drop Off: 9 a.m.-Noon, M-F

Phone: 607-734-9784 Phone: 607-962-1736