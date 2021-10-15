United Way partners with Wegmans, JCPenny for easier donations

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – United Way of the Southern Tier has teamed up with Wegmans and JCPenny to give shoppers more ways to donate this fall.

Wegmans shoppers in Corning, Elmira and Hornell can give to UWST by donating $2, $3, or $5 in the checkout line or by rounding up their total to the nearest dollar. Wegmans shoppers can donate until late November.

JCPenney shoppers at the Arnot Mall store can also choose to round up their purchase to the

nearest dollar. The JCPenny round up promotion is ongoing.

“Every dollar has meaning for a child, a senior, or a family in need in our community,” said United

Way President and CEO Stephen Hughes. “If you can give a little, you truly can help a lot.”