(WETM) — As part of National Volunteer Week, United Way of the Southern Tier is sponsoring the annual Diaper and Baby Needs Drive in Chemung and Steuben Counties. Anybody that wants to contribute can donate baby products that will get distributed to families in need throughout the area.

Starting today April 19, 2022, and running through May 6, individuals, businesses, schools and organizations can help fill the need by holding their own collection drives for the following items:

Diapers (sizes 3-4 and 5-6)

Pull-Ups (Sizes 3T and 4T)

Overnight Diapers

Baby Wipes

New Plastic Sippy Cups

Baby Formula

Baby Bottle Liners

Jarred Baby Food

Baby Cereal

You can directly drop off items between 8 a.m and 4 p.m. Friday, May 6 at the United Way of the Southern Tiers drive-thru collection in front of the Corning Library, 300 Nasser Civic Center Plaza, Corning, NY 14830. You can call United Way at 607-936-3753 to arrange another drop-off time.

Some of the other ways you can help contribute to the drive are purchasing items using the United Way of the Southern Tier’s Amazon Wishlist. Items purchased at this link will be shipped directly to United Way and distributed to programs in Chemung and Steuben counties.

You can also purchase items online from any vendor and have them shipped to:

United Way of the Southern Tier

300 Nasser Civic Center Plaza, Suite 220

Corning, NY 14830