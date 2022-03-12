Unity in the Community for Ukraine postponed to next week

The Ukrainian flag is seen as demonstrators gather to protest Russias invasion of Ukraine outside the Russian Embassy in Washington, DC, on February 27, 2022. – Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have fled their country since Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion on Thursday. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Unity in the Community event originally scheduled for Sunday, March 13, has been postponed until next week.

The event will now be held on Sunday, March 20 at the same location at Elmira College on the lawn in front of Kolker and Carnegie Hall buildings from 2-3 p.m.

The event will have a variety of speakers from Elmira College and the surrounding community.

Everyone is invited to come to the event, signs and banners are encouraged, free parking will be available in the back of Alumni Hall and Cowles Hall on Main Street, or behind McGraw Hall across from Park Place.