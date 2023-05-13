CORNING N.Y. (WETM) – Local leaders held a rally in Corning that celebrated the organizations and people in the twin tiers that helped impact this community to thrive.

The event was held at Centerway Square in Corning. The rally started at 2 p.m. and lasted for one hour. Community members were invited to attend, and no tickets were required.

Notable speakers included Corning Mayor Bill Boland, Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell, Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, and Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom. Georgia Verdier, President of the Elmira-Corning branch of the NAACP, also spoke. Political commentator Stephen Coleman emceed the event.

“I think people need to be constantly reminded about the power of change and unity,” said Georgia Verdier.

Gwen Bain, a Community Activist, stated she has only been in the area for a short time and has already witnessed members of the community, like her pastor and church members help people in need.

Mayor Dan Mandell stressed the importance of seeing community leaders and local officials participating in community activism.