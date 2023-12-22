BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A small passenger jet is on the ground at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport after it was forced to make an unscheduled landing on Friday afternoon.

The jet landed between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. after a gauge in the plane’s cockpit detailed a warning that the jet was losing oil pressure. The pilots got permission to land, and the airport proceeded to declare an “alert two,” which signaled for emergency vehicles and crews to be stationed by the runway. The jet landed safely, with no one injured.

The jet had taken off from an airport in Chicago and was on the way to an airport in New Jersey. The jet involved was privately owned and not operated by an airline or regional carrier.