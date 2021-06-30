Upcoming Community-Based Vaccination Clinics

COVID-19 vaccines are prepared during a clinic at Cherry Health in Grand Rapids, Mich. (April 5, 2021)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WEMT) – Multiple community-based vaccine clinics are taking place throughout the Finger Lakes Region before the Fourth of July weekend.

Thursday, July 1:

Monroe County Fleet Center, 145 Paul Road, Rochester: 9 a.m. to noon. This clinic is offering the Pfizer vaccine to individuals 12 and older. Those younger than 18, with limited exceptions, must have parent/guardian consent for vaccination. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

Orleans County Health Department, 14016 New York 31, Albion. 1:30 to 3 p.m. This clinic is administering the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older, as well as the Moderna vaccine and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for individuals 18 and older. Make an appointment online for the Pfizer vaccine. Make an appointment online for the Moderna vaccine. Make an appointment online for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Or call 585-589-3278.

Seneca County Health Department, 2465 Bonadent Drive, Waterloo. 1 to 2 p.m. This clinic is administering the Moderna vaccine. It is open to individuals 18 and older. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

Potter Fire Department, 1255 Phelps Rd, Middlesex. This walk-in clinic runs from 10 to 11 a.m. It is administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and it is open to individuals 18 and older. No appointment necessary.

Benton Fire Department, 932 Route 14A, Penn Yan. This walk-in clinic runs from noon to 1 p.m. It is administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and it is open to individuals 18 and older. No appointment necessary.

Friday, July 2:

Old Gordmans Building (formerly Peebles), 254 Lake St., Penn Yan. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: This clinic is administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (for those 18+) and the Pfizer vaccine (for those 12+; those younger than 18, with limited exceptions, must have parent/guardian consent for vaccination). This is a walk-in clinic. No appointments necessary.

Pharmacies in our region are also providing the vaccines into the weekend. Check with your local pharmacy for availability.



Walk-up Vaccine Clinics at RTS Transit Center in July:

Monroe County and Trillium Health will be offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to those 18 and older at the RTS Transit Center, 60 St. Paul St., Rochester on several dates in July. These walk-up clinics will run from: