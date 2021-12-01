Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Schuyler County; pediatric vaccines available

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Schuyler County Public Health has announced new COVID-19 vaccination dates and locations for adults and children in the month of December.

This includes clinics for children ages five and up and clinics for children five to 11 years old.

Clinic dates, times, and locations are listed below:

Clinics for ages 12+: all three vaccine choices will be available (Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson). You can receive any dose, including a booster dose, at these clinics. A prescription drug drop box is also available at these clinics.

Clinics for ages 5+

Bradford Central School District Saturday, December 4; 9:00 a.m. – Noon Vaccine Types: Pfizer and Moderna

Odessa – Montour Central School District Saturday, December 4; 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Vaccine Types: Pfizer and Moderna

Watkins Glen Central School District Sunday, December 5; 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Moderna

Clinics for kids 5-11 ONLY