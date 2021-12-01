Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Schuyler County; pediatric vaccines available

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Schuyler County Public Health has announced new COVID-19 vaccination dates and locations for adults and children in the month of December.
This includes clinics for children ages five and up and clinics for children five to 11 years old.
Clinic dates, times, and locations are listed below:
Clinics for ages 12+: all three vaccine choices will be available (Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson). You can receive any dose, including a booster dose, at these clinics. A prescription drug drop box is also available at these clinics.
- Friday, December 3, from 9:00 a.m. – Noon at the Watkins Glen Community Center – Walk in or click here if you would like to register
- Friday, December 10, from 9:00 a.m. – Noon at the Watkins Glen Community Center – Walk in or click here if you would like to register
- Friday, December 17, from 9:00 a.m. – Noon at the Watkins Glen Community Center – Walk in or click here if you would like to register
Clinics for ages 5+
- Bradford Central School District Saturday, December 4; 9:00 a.m. – Noon Vaccine Types: Pfizer and Moderna
- Odessa – Montour Central School District Saturday, December 4; 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Vaccine Types: Pfizer and Moderna
- Watkins Glen Central School District Sunday, December 5; 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Moderna
Clinics for kids 5-11 ONLY
- Watkins Glen Community Center Friday, December 10, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Registration required – click here to register this clinic will only be offering Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11