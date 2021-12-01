Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Schuyler County; pediatric vaccines available

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Schuyler County Public Health has announced new COVID-19 vaccination dates and locations for adults and children in the month of December.

This includes clinics for children ages five and up and clinics for children five to 11 years old.

Clinic dates, times, and locations are listed below:

Clinics for ages 12+: all three vaccine choices will be available (Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson). You can receive any dose, including a booster dose, at these clinics. A prescription drug drop box is also available at these clinics.

Clinics for ages 5+

  • Bradford Central School District  Saturday, December 4; 9:00 a.m. – Noon Vaccine Types: Pfizer and Moderna 
  • Odessa – Montour Central School District Saturday, December 4; 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Vaccine Types: Pfizer and Moderna
  • Watkins Glen Central School District Sunday, December 5; 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Moderna   

Clinics for kids 5-11 ONLY

  • Watkins Glen Community Center Friday, December 10, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Registration required – click here to register this clinic will only be offering Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now