Upcoming Holiday Events for the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – Here is a look at some of the holiday events that are soon to come to the Twin Tiers and surrounding areas.

Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair at the Arnot Mall

The Arnot Mall will be holding three Holiday Craft and Vendor Fairs this holiday season with the first one being this Saturday, Nov. 27.

A variety of local vendors will be in attendance from across the area to provide their specialty holiday crafts to the community.

The event is free to attend, with the other craft fair dates being Dec. 4 and Dec. 18.

Bath Wreaths Across America Day

Bath Wreaths Across America Day is to be held this year on Dec. 18 at the Bath National Cemetary.

Wreath sponsorships for the event will be going until Nov. 30 and can be found here for a price of $15 per wreath.

The public is invited to participate in the placing of wreaths beginning at 12:00 p.m., with the earliest arrival time that day being 11:30 a.m.

For more information about this day, click here.

Village Christmas to make a return to Watkins Glen

Watkins Glen Village Christmas will make its return this December after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Village Christmas will take place on Friday, December 10 from 5-8 p.m. on Franklin Street. The road will be closed to traffic, but open for vendors and the Village Christmas Parade. Santa and Mrs. Clause will be at the event, but due to COVID restrictions, they won’t be taking sit-down photos.

For more information about the event, click here.

Watkins Glen Holiday Fair

The Village of Watkins Glen will be holding a Holiday Fair in their new event center on Friday, Dec. 3 from 5-8p.m.

There will be plenty of opportunities to shop and enjoy the festivities of the evening, including ice skating at the new rink or shopping at the artisan market.

Parade of Lights in Corning’s Gaffer District

The Gaffer District has announced the Parade of Lights will return for the 2021 holiday season.

This year’s parade will be held on Nov. 27 and will include “lighted moving displays” ranging from marching bands, floats, and the arrival of Santa Claus on a horse-drawn carriage.

The Parade of Lights will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Market Street from Wegmans to the intersection of Wall Street.

Winterfest 2021 at Tioga Downs Casino

Winterfest returns to Tioga Downs on Fridays and Saturdays November 26 – December 18, beginning at 5 p.m. (Weather permitting).

Admission is Free and there is plenty of fun holiday activities for the whole family to enjoy.

For more dates and a list of activities, click here.

A Winter’s Dream to be held in Downtown Elmira

Capture the spirit in Downtown Elmira as the Downtown Elmira Holiday Committee brings our community A Winter’s Dream.

Two family events are breaking with tradition to keep the parade alive with modifications to keep our community safe this holiday season. The Elmira Downtown Holiday Parade and Home for the Holidays will

become A Winter’s Dream on Friday, November 26, 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

This holiday event will have something for everyone. Enjoy your favorite creatively lit floats in a stationary parade, performances by the Cantata Singers, DJ Rob from Kool Treats Entertainment, a book give-away, hot cocoa, window decorations by the New Visions Honor Academy, the Annual Tree Lighting event, and special guest Santa Claus.

A Winter’s Dream will be located at Wisner Park and North Main Street, from Church Street to Water Street. Your favorite floats will be on display illuminated with bright colorful lights and of course, your favorite characters.

The event is outdoors so please dress accordingly.

23rd Annual Sayre Borough Christmas Parade

The annual Christmas parade in downtown Sayre will be taking place on Friday, Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

The parade will go through downtown Sayre and have different kinds of local floats from businesses, decorated fire engines, and a visit from Santa at the end of the parade.

Spalding Memorial Library to host 7th annual Christmas Market

Located at 724 South Main Street in Athens, the library will bring light to local vendors and have a variety of activities to do throughout the market from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

18 different food and shop vendors will be in attendance as guests warm up by the outdoor firepits and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

For more information about this event, click here.

Town of Southport Drive-Thru Santa Wave

On Sunday, Dec. 12 from 1-3 p.m., the Town of Southport will be holding a drive-thru Santa wave to celebrate the holiday season.

The event will allow children to see Santa at an appropriate distance, along with that, each vehicle will be receiving a gift bag that will be placed in the trunk of each car to keep the event moving.

200 spots are available for this event and must be pre-registered online and can be found here.

Holiday Open House at Corning Museum of Glass

A free holiday event will be held at the Corning Museum of Glass to open up the holiday season on Dec. 4 & 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be free craft activities, seasonal fun, and special glassmaking experiences to kick off the holiday season.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be making a special visit to the Museum to greet visitors throughout the day.

Wreath Workshop in Corning

Get in the holiday spirit by creating your own beautiful evergreen wreath at 44 Bridge st. in Corning on Dec. 4.

The supplies will be provided, pre-registration is required and can be found here.