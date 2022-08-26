ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Early last month, 18 News reported that the Google Street View car likely wouldn’t return to the Twin Tiers soon as the company’s list of counties where the car is headed next didn’t include any locally.

However, it looks like the company did make a surprise visit to the Southern Tier.

Street View on Clemens Center Parkway in downtown Elmira show images that were taken in July 2022. The Google Street View car was also seen in Hornell in early August.

Google doesn’t announce the exact roads that will be photographed, but it does provide general areas and a date range (January-December 2022). According to the list, the closest counties to the Southern Tier that the company planned to image in 2022 were Monroe, Madison, and Erie.

However, the list provided by Google isn’t concrete. The company has a note saying factors like weather and road closures can affect when and if the 360-degree camera vehicles operate.