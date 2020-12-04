Update on Animal Care Sanctuary stories – cat getting adopted and rescue dogs doing well

EAST SMITHFIELD, PA. (WETM) – Last month, 18 News broke two stories out of Animal Care Sanctuary in East Smithfield, Pa. regarding two tragic animal stories. Both stories will have happy endings.

18 News has learned that Ruth, the orange medium-hair cat that was thrown from a vehicle, will be adopted today. She had spent several weeks at Animal Care Sanctuary recovering from a spinal cord injury with very limited use of her hind legs for several days.

“Ruth’s recovery was better than ever expected she made a full recovery and the person that is coming to pick her up today actually has been following her story since, and checking in on her daily.” Said Ashley Bartholomew, director of feline care at Animal Care Sanctuary. The person that is adopting Ruth has been following her story on a daily basis since seeing the report. ACS tells 18 News that after it aired, they received several applications to adopt Ruth.

The other story that we have an update on regards the 10 South Korean rescue dogs that ACS took in on November 19th as a part of their partnership with Humane Society International. According to Johnny Williams, media coordinator at Animal Care Sanctuary, some have since been adopted.

“They’re slowly starting to come out of their shells. Some are taking longer than others, but they’re coming out of their shells were scheduling meats we’re getting some of them fostered.” Said Williams.

Williams also tells 18 News that ACS received nearly $250 in donations shortly after the story aired from people that said they saw the report and wanted to help. Those 10 dogs were rescued from South Korean dog meat farms and Williams says that ACS plans to do more large-scale rescues as a part of their partnership with Humane Society International.

If you would like to donate to Animal Care Sanctuary, visit their website.