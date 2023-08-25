A full view of the newly replaced fishing pier at Shawmut Park in Hornell. Credit- City of Hornell.

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Hornell is proud to update the community on upgrades made to a fishing pier at Shamut Park.

The city said that those who frequent the park will notice an upgrade to the popular fishing pier, as it’s been recently replaced by the city’s department of public works.

“We are fortunate to have beautiful parks in the City of Hornell that are enjoyed by many,” said Mayor John Buckley, “and this deck replacement is part of continuing improvements and investments in our parks,” he said.

Public works officials said the deck was replaced with composite decking, as it offers enhanced durability, lower maintenance, and is much easier to clear, all while having an extended lifespan.

Officials add that a concrete ramp was installed for the entrance to the pier as a means of improved access and convenience for everyone who visits the park.

The city says that the pier is now available for use by all visitors to the park.