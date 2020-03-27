UPMC implements visitor, staff screening at all facilities

WILLIAMPSORT, Pa. (WETM-TV)– To best protect patients and staff, all UPMC hospitals have now implemented a COVID-19 screening questionnaire that must be completed by any persons entering the facility, including patients, visitors meeting guidelines, employees, and essential vendors.

Visitors who do not pass the screening will be sent home and directed on how to obtain care. Staff who do not pass the screening will be instructed to not begin their shift until contacting Employee Health.

Patients who do not pass the screening will be given a mask and escorted to a separate area to await care or directed to wait outside or in their vehicle until such an area is identified.

In addition, staff and visitors who pass the screening will be given a surgical mask to wear while they are in our hospitals.

UPMC appreciates the cooperation of its patients and visitors.

Visit UPMC.com/COVID19 for more details on visitation screenings and restrictions.