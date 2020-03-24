UPMC updates visitation restrictions at facilities

This is University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Magee-Women’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, March 10, 2020. Cherell Harrington, the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit filed Wednesday, March 11, 2020, naming Allegheny County and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center as defendants, gave birth to her third child at UPMC’s Magee-Women’s Hospital in November 2017. She says medical staff collected her urine without her consent and tested her for drugs. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WILLIAMPSORT, Pa. – For the safety of patients and staff, and to lower their likelihood of exposure to any illness including COVID-19, effective today UPMC facilities in the Susquehanna region have updated visitation restrictions at facilities across the region.

All UPMC facilities will no longer allow visitors under the age of 18. All visitors will be screened upon entering the facility and may also be asked about travel and potential exposure. Anyone exhibiting symptoms of a respiratory infection such as a cough, shortness of breath, and a fever, are asked to remain at home.

Updated restrictions are in place at hospitals in the Susquehanna region, including UPMC Cole; UPMC Lock Haven; UPMC Muncy; UPMC Williamsport; UPMC Williamsport, Divine Providence Campus; and UPMC Wellsboro:

No visitors allowed for most inpatient units.

One visitor allowed per patient to the emergency department, inpatient and outpatient surgical units for post-surgery discussions, and OB and labor and delivery units.

Two visitors allowed for pediatric units.

One companion per patient for services provided in ambulatory and outpatient areas is permitted only when the patient requires assistance, otherwise companions are asked to remain in their vehicles.

Additionally, UPMC Senior Communities is temporarily limiting visitation at all long-term care facilities, including skilled nursing, personal care, assisted and independent living settings, and hospital transitional care units.

Facilities in the Susquehanna region include Cole Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, Haven Place, Muncy Place, and in Wellsboro, the Laurels and the Green Home. Visitors will be permitted only in special situations, approved by the facility administrator or designated manager. Special situations may include end-of-life visitation and when a visitor is essential for the resident’s emotional well-being and care, and these visitors will be screened for exposure to or symptoms of COVID-19. Any approved visitors must be screened at the designated facility entrance by a staff member.

UPMC appreciates the cooperation of its patients and visitors.