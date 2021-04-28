Upper Pine Creek Trout Tournament on May 15 in Galeton Borough

GALETON BOROUGH, Pa. (WETM) – The annual Upper Pine Creek Trout Tournament will be held on Saturday, May 15 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 16 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. along a 13-mile stretch of Pine Creek between the Ansonia Bridge in Shippen Township and the Mill Street Bridge in Galeton Borough.

The entry fee for adults is $20 through Saturday, May 1, and increases to $25 beginning this Sunday, May 2. The entry fee for youth under 16 stays at $15.

The two-day tournament is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon Snowmobile Club.

Each of the 250 fish float stocked by snowmobile club members in that section are tagged. The minimum prize for a tagged fish is $50 and may be cash, merchandise or a gift card or a combination of the three. Up to $14,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded during the tournament. The top cash prize is $1,000. There will also be four $500 cash prizes.

Visit www.pagrandcanyonsnowmobileclub.com anytime to register online and download a registration form or pick one up at a business in the area.

In-person registration will be outdoors in tents in front of the organization’s clubhouse at 4814 Route 6, 12 miles west of Wellsboro, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, May 14 and during tournament hours on May 15 and 16. The clubhouse is located on the south side of Route 6, halfway between Wellsboro and Galeton.

Those who register online can pick up bags, badges and maps at the clubhouse between May 14 and 16. Every registered participant who picks up his or her badge before 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 will be able to enter a special drawing being held later that day to win one of two $1,000 cash prizes being awarded in celebration of the tournament’s 30th anniversary. Individuals need not be present to win.

For more information, about this tournament, call 1-717-881-9358 or the club at 570-724-2888 or visit the club’s website at www.pagrandcanyonsnowmobileclub.com or its Facebook page.