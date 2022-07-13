SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Across the Twin Tiers, especially in Schuyler County, law officials are reporting multiple burglaries, a handful of which that happened this past weekend.

This past June, a burglary by two teens happened in Montour Falls when the two broke into a dwelling and stole property. The teens were arrested nearly a full month later.

Also, on Monday, July 11th, a total of six burglary reports were issued by officials in Ithaca. One of these burglaries happened at Rosie’s Ice Cream on E. Seneca Street, according to Ithaca Police.

Because of this uptick in burglaries, police and other local law officials are working harder and faster to conduct investigations and answer questions. The burglaries mentioned above may have only happened in Schuyler County, but there is a chance other counties in the Twin Tiers could face the same problem.

“My criminal investigation division is working closely with the public, the neighbors and the communities,” said Kevin Rumsey, Schuyler County Sheriff. “People that see and hear things, they can call our tip line at any time and our criminal investigation division monitors that.”

Law officials are unsure what the reason behind these burglaries is. More information will come soon after the police continue investigating the situation and demanding answers.

Residents who become victims to a burglary are strongly advised to contact law enforcement immediately after the crime happens. Preserving the scene with as much evidence as possible is important for all public officials.