URBANA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County man has been arrested for child pornography after a NYSP-FBI raid on Thursday, police said.

New York State Police out of Bath told 18 News that 38-year-old Benjamin Crout was arrested on January 26, 2023 when NYSP and the FBI executed a search warrant at his Urbana home. Police said the warrant was the result of a cyber tip.

Crout was charged with Possession of a Sex Act by a Child. Police said he appeared in Steuben County CAP Court and was later taken to the Steuben County Jail.