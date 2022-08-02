ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – An Urbana teen has been arrested after a strong-arm robbery at a motel, during which one person was injured, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Morgan Abeel, 18, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on July 30 after an investigation into the robbery. The arrest report said that Abeel allegedly robbed a motel in the Town of Erwin and intentionally injured another person while stealing over $1,000 from them

Abeel was charged with 3rd-degree Assault, 2nd-degree Robbery (a class-C felony), and 4th-degree Grand Larceny (a class-E felony). He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and taken to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $100 bail.

Painted Post helped in the case, according to the arrest report.