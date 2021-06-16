ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) – The US Marshals are conducting a manhunt for a wanted individual in the Town of Erin.

According to Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom, the search is near Langdon Hill Road in Erin and the Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the search. No further information regarding who the wanted individual is was provided.

US Marshals conducting manhunt in Chemung County. Chemung County Sheriff Vehicle





18 News first learned of the heavy police presence through a viewer tip around 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.