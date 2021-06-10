US Title Series Boat Race coming to Hammondsport this weekend

HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – A United States Title Series Boat Race will be coming to Keuka Lake this weekend.

According to the Hammondsport Fire Department, the event will be held at the Champlain Beach area of the lake starting Friday with 70-80 boats participating.

“I saw this place and I said to myself ‘wow, what a nice place for a boat race,'” said one of the organizers who started racing in the 1970s.

Plans for the race have been in the works for over a year when the fire department decided it would be a great event for Hammondsport after losing many of their fundraisers and events to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We thought this would be a great event, a new event, something for the town and village to get behind and kind of enjoy out on the lake,” said Dave Luppino, Chairman of the Event for the Hammondsport Fire Department. “It’s just a perfect fit for the area and the time of year.”

Boats that participate in US Title Series races typically reach speeds of up to 120 MPH. Practice laps begin on Friday and races are scheduled on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Hammondsport Fire Department will also have food and drinks available for attendees. Parking for the event will be at the Hammondsport Fire Department Carnival Grounds.