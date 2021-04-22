US Title Series Boat Racing coming to Keuka Lake

HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – A United States Title Series Boat Race will be coming to Keuka Lake this summer.

According to the Hammondsport Fire Department, the event will be held at the Champlain Beach area of the lake between June 11-13.

The fire department will be a sponsor of the race in Hammondsport, which currently has 23 registrants listed on the race website.

A US Title Series event consists of a two-three day program generally with testing and practice laps on Friday and PRO racing on Saturday and Sunday. The racing program averages between three to four hours a day.

Boats that participate in US Title Series races typically reach speeds of up to 120 MPH.

US Title Series also has races scheduled this summer in Arkansas, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Michigan.