(WETM) – The United Way of the Southern Tier has created a $1 million fund to lift up senior citizens in Chemung and Steuben Counties.

“The new Senior Supports Fund enables United Way to increase the financial assistance it provides

annually to senior programs in our community at a time when the need is growing,” said UWST Board Chair Martin J. Curran.

UWST said it received an anonymous gift and an allocation approved by the United Way’s Board of Directors to make the fund possible. It aims to help local senior citizens “live thriving and healthy lives.”

“COVID-19 has put the spotlight on the vulnerability of our senior citizens and the need for services,”

said United Way of the Southern Tier President and CEO Stephen M. Hughes. “We are grateful for this

gift and the boost it will provide for local nonprofits serving our seniors.”

Grants from the fund will be distributed over six years. Nonprofits serving senior citizens in Chemung and Steuben counties will be invited to apply for grants from the Senior Supports Fund. Applications will be reviewed in the spring, with the first grants awarded on July 1.