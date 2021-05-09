VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System is Hiring

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nurses and medical staff make their way through the seventh floor COVID-19 unit at East Alabama Medical Center Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Opelika, Ala. COVID-19 patients occupy most of the beds in ICU in addition to the non-critical patients on the seventh floor. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System is hiring Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses and Nursing Assistants at the Bath VA and Canandaigua VA Medical Centers.

According to the official press release, the VA provides a generous benefits package, that includes: a competitive salary, health care insurance, retirement benefits, vacation time, sick leave, and continuing education opportunities.

Nurses interested in applying can email their resume to Jacob Cawley at Jacob.Cawley@va.gov or call 585-633-8646 for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now