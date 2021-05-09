BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System is hiring Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses and Nursing Assistants at the Bath VA and Canandaigua VA Medical Centers.
According to the official press release, the VA provides a generous benefits package, that includes: a competitive salary, health care insurance, retirement benefits, vacation time, sick leave, and continuing education opportunities.
Nurses interested in applying can email their resume to Jacob Cawley at Jacob.Cawley@va.gov or call 585-633-8646 for more information.