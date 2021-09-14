Vaccine clinics happening this week in Southern Tier

WHO has identified mu as its latest variant of concern, writing in a bulletin that “some” Mu outbreaks have already been observed in South America and Europe. In the photo above, a healthcare worker is seen preparing a COVID vaccine dose in Santiago, Chile. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)

(WETM) – Several COVID vaccine clinics are happening this week in Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler Counties.

In Chemung County, there are three clinics being held by the County Health Department.

Tuesday, September 14 East Side Market 3 – 5 p.m. 760 East Water Street



Wednesday, September 15 5:30-7:30 p.m. Chemung County Health Department Drive-Thru clinic 103 Washington Street



Thursday, September 16 10 – 2 p.m. Wisner Market 200 North Main Street



In Steuben County, the Health Department is partnering with Corning Community College to hold a vaccine clinic in the gym:

Wednesday, September 15 10 – 2 p.m. CCC Gymnasium



The Health Department’s weekly clinic will continue to take place on Friday:

Friday, September 17 10 – 2 p.m. Civil Defense Training Center 7220 State Route 54, Bath



Walk-ins are welcome at the Steuben County clinics, but registration is preferred at the county website.

The Schuyler County Health Department is also hosting two clinics this week at the Watkins Glen Community Center:

Thursday, September 16 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.



Friday, September 17 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.



All of these clinics will offer the three vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.