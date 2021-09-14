Vaccine clinics happening this week in Southern Tier

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHO has identified mu as its latest variant of concern, writing in a bulletin that “some” Mu outbreaks have already been observed in South America and Europe. In the photo above, a healthcare worker is seen preparing a COVID vaccine dose in Santiago, Chile. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

(WETM) – Several COVID vaccine clinics are happening this week in Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler Counties.

In Chemung County, there are three clinics being held by the County Health Department.

  • Tuesday, September 14
    • East Side Market
    • 3 – 5 p.m.
    • 760 East Water Street
  • Wednesday, September 15
    • 5:30-7:30 p.m.
    • Chemung County Health Department Drive-Thru clinic
    • 103 Washington Street
  • Thursday, September 16
    • 10 – 2 p.m.
    • Wisner Market
    • 200 North Main Street

In Steuben County, the Health Department is partnering with Corning Community College to hold a vaccine clinic in the gym:

  • Wednesday, September 15
    • 10 – 2 p.m.
    • CCC Gymnasium

The Health Department’s weekly clinic will continue to take place on Friday:

  • Friday, September 17
    • 10 – 2 p.m.
    • Civil Defense Training Center
    • 7220 State Route 54, Bath

Walk-ins are welcome at the Steuben County clinics, but registration is preferred at the county website.

The Schuyler County Health Department is also hosting two clinics this week at the Watkins Glen Community Center:

  • Thursday, September 16
    • 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.
  • Friday, September 17
    • 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

All of these clinics will offer the three vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now