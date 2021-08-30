Vaccine Clinics to be held in Tioga County Schools

Tioga County, Pa. (WETM) – On Sept. 15, a medical team from UPMC will be coming to Northern Tioga School District Schools to give the opportunity for students, staff, and community members, over the age of 12 to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The second shot will be given out on Oct. 6, and to be prepared for both by receiving information over parent-link or other social media platforms.

For parents/community members looking to get their shot, they will have to register with their local school before going to the clinic.

Parents and community members are being told to contact their local school for more information about the clinics and to get permission slips for students under 18.

Participation in this clinic is completely voluntary and the district is by no means mandating vaccinations, or will they keep a record of vaccinations.

