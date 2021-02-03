Valentine’s Day ice sculpture carving in Wellsboro next weekend

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Love will be in the air in downtown Wellsboro on Saturday, Feb. 13 during Valentine’s Day weekend.

Seven different ice sculptures, symbols of love and romance, will be carved from 21.5 blocks of ice weighing 3.23 tons on sidewalks in front of Main Street businesses.

The public is invited to watch two master ice carvers at work and ask them questions.

The sculptures will stay right where they are carved until they literally melt away.

The day will begin at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Ginn and Vickery law offices at 99 Main Street with an ice throne for children and adults to sit on and have their pictures taken. The throne will be created from 3,000 pounds of ice, measure seven feet tall by eight feet long and four feet wide and feature hearts and the words “The Love Seat” in red.

Jeffrey Meyers and Ken Diederich, both of Cleveland, Ohio, will demonstrate their carving skills by creating six ice masterpieces from 3,450-pounds of ice on Wellsboro sidewalks with the last one to be finished by 4:30 p.m.

There will be hearts in all different sizes each created from 450 pounds of ice. They include a modern couple that share a heart, lovebirds on a heart with a 3D rose, double hearts and intertwined hearts, along with cupid holding a dove. There will also be an interactive heart carved from 1,200 pounds of ice that will offer more photo opportunities for the public.

The businesses where the ice masterpiece demonstrations will be include: the Arcadia Theater at 50 Main Street; Bethany’s Jewelers at 84 Main Street; Indigo Wireless outside the Deane Center at 104 Main Street; Oregon Hill Winery at 87½ Main Street; Senior’s Creations at 75 Main Street; and the Café 1905 window at Dunham’s Department Store at 45 Main Street.

“Because ice carving can be done in a relatively short period of time, people can stick around to watch a sculpture being created from start to finish,” said Aaron Costic, president of Elegant Ice Creations, Inc., Broadview Heights, Ohio.

The ice sculptures on Saturday and the Mt. Tom Challenge on Sunday, Feb. 14 are the only two Wellsboro Winter Celebration events being held this year due to the coronavirus. “Because the ice carvings are done outdoors, we felt it would be safe to hold that this year,” said Julie Henry, Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce executive director. “We do ask that people wear masks over their noses and mouths and social distance.”

For more information about the ice sculptures or Mt. Tom Challenge, call the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce at 570-724-1926, email info@wellsboropa.com or visit www.wellsoboropa.com.