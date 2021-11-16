Valley Bowling Center donates $7,000 to Guthrie Cancer Fund

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A group of local bowlers and community members came together during the month of October to “Bowl Over Cancer.”

Greg Joseph, owner of Valley Bowling Center and Chair of the “Bowl Over Cancer” Event Committee, his wife Jodi, and other community members impacted by cancer, organized a tournament to raise money for patients receiving cancer care at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.

Proceeds from the “Bowl Over Cancer” event benefited the Nancy Quattrini Fund. Greg’s wife, Jodi, who was diagnosed with breast cancer and received treatment at Guthrie was so thankful for the care and support she received from the nurses and caregivers at Guthrie that she was happy to help put this event on to support the lives of local patients.

In total, the tournament raised $7,000 for the Nancy Quattrini Fund which assists patients who are receiving active cancer treatment at the Guthrie Cancer Center in Sayre with financial burdens such as medications, medical equipment and supplies, gas, transportation, groceries, and utilities.

“Nancy’s Fund is a vital and timely source of support for cancer patients in active treatment at Guthrie Cancer Center in Sayre, PA.,” said Jennifer Warner, Manager of Guthrie’s Development Office. “This program allows a patient in financial need to leave their cancer treatment visit with a voucher for groceries or gas. Greg and the entire Valley Bowling Center staff and volunteers who made “Bowl Over Cancer” happen are making a big difference in the lives of these patients.”